Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 30

Bird, Lime, and Spin — but not Lyft — are this year’s e-scooter concessionaires (City of Chicago)

Findings from ATA’s COVID mobility listening tour on the Southwest Side

CPS parents question safety of students taking CTA if schools reopen this fall (Sun-Times)

Police: Man, 28, walking in the street on 1400 block of W. Roosevelt fatally struck (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run SUV driver critically injured man, 49, walking near Division/Pulaski (ABC)

5 hospitalized after crash involving multiple semi drivers on I-80 in New Lennox (NBC)

How did the Logan Square traffic circle come to have its current, awful design? (Block Club)

Outdoor dining has helped hundreds of restaurants, but others still waiting on permits (Block Club)

