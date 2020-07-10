Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 10
- Slow streets plan approved by Oak Park village board, will mirror Chicago program (Tribune)
- Dorval Carter discusses the future of CTA, including PPE vending machines (Evanston Now)
- Shooting and chase ended with driver striking a building in the River North (CBS)
- Shooting Investigation Disrupts CTA Service On Red Line At 79th Street (CBS)
- Black woman-led architecture firm opening South Shore studio, camp for kids (Block Club)
- Howard streetscape project in West Ridge will include a new bike lane (Block Club)
- Rosa scolds developer for posting flyers pushing for upzone with affordable housing (Block Club)
- Riverwalk is returning to normal 6 AM – 11 PM hours, more vendors returning (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
