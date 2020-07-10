Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 10

Slow streets plan approved by Oak Park village board, will mirror Chicago program (Tribune)

Dorval Carter discusses the future of CTA, including PPE vending machines (Evanston Now)

Shooting and chase ended with driver striking a building in the River North (CBS)

Shooting Investigation Disrupts CTA Service On Red Line At 79th Street (CBS)

Black woman-led architecture firm opening South Shore studio, camp for kids (Block Club)

Howard streetscape project in West Ridge will include a new bike lane (Block Club)

Rosa scolds developer for posting flyers pushing for upzone with affordable housing (Block Club)

Riverwalk is returning to normal 6 AM – 11 PM hours, more vendors returning (Block Club)

