Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 8
- How can we use bikes as a tool for social change for the most vulnerable? (Active Trans)
- 50 CTA Cooling Buses at various CPS locations are part of Lightfoot’s heatwave strategy (City of Chicago)
- Union Pacific says it will stop providing some support services to Metra next month (Crain’s)
- Arlington Heights appoints village trustee Mary Beth Canty to the RTA board (Daily Herald)
- Restaurant on the Balmoral Cafe Street temporarily closes due to COVID case (Block Club)
- Coronavirus ticket amnesty is over for street sweeping, city stickers (Block Club)
- A new socially-distanced outdoor movie theater at Soldier Field has room for walk-ins (Tribune)
- Chicago-based Kozy’s and World Bicycle Relief received PPP loans (BRAIN)
- How CTA access helped make Uptown a live music Mecca (WBEZ)
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
