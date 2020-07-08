Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 8

How can we use bikes as a tool for social change for the most vulnerable? (Active Trans)

50 CTA Cooling Buses at various CPS locations are part of Lightfoot’s heatwave strategy (City of Chicago)

Union Pacific says it will stop providing some support services to Metra next month (Crain’s)

Arlington Heights appoints village trustee Mary Beth Canty to the RTA board (Daily Herald)

Restaurant on the Balmoral Cafe Street temporarily closes due to COVID case (Block Club)

Coronavirus ticket amnesty is over for street sweeping, city stickers (Block Club)

A new socially-distanced outdoor movie theater at Soldier Field has room for walk-ins (Tribune)

Chicago-based Kozy’s and World Bicycle Relief received PPP loans (BRAIN)

How CTA access helped make Uptown a live music Mecca (WBEZ)

