Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 26

Chicago enters Phase 4 today, allowing gatherings of up to 50, indoor dining (Tribune)

CPD opens new strategic center to track CTA, downtown crime (Block Club)

CDOT, Sislow, and Whitehouse discuss this week’s bike-truck crash (WTTW)

Blackstone, Team Veloz, West Town featured in Bicycling article on diversifying cycling

Park District says it needs to use LFT between Oak, North for construction staging (Crain’s)

Near North neighbors oppose tower with 406 units, 146 spaces (Tribune)

Car club gatherings in Naperville turn loud, illegal, police say (Tribune)

