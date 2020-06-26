Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 26
- Chicago enters Phase 4 today, allowing gatherings of up to 50, indoor dining (Tribune)
- CPD opens new strategic center to track CTA, downtown crime (Block Club)
- CDOT, Sislow, and Whitehouse discuss this week’s bike-truck crash (WTTW)
- Blackstone, Team Veloz, West Town featured in Bicycling article on diversifying cycling
- Park District says it needs to use LFT between Oak, North for construction staging (Crain’s)
- Near North neighbors oppose tower with 406 units, 146 spaces (Tribune)
- Car club gatherings in Naperville turn loud, illegal, police say (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
