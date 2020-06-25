Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 25

Little Village community leaders and merchants discuss why they’re not doing a Cafe Street (Block Club)

Randolph Cafe Street is still in the works after all, possibly launching this weekend (Block Club)

Community leaders say they’re excited about the upcoming outdoor seating in Chinatown Square (ABC)

Family of Chicago cop killed in fiery crash accuses city, CPD of cover-up (WGN)

Bike Palatine Club blog offers safety tips, route options (Herald)

61st Street farmers market reopens with hours set aside for seniors, vulnerable people (Block Club)

Black Rides for Black Lives does a bike protest for CPD reform, meeting 4 PM Saturday in Union Park

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.