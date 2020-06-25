Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 25
- Little Village community leaders and merchants discuss why they’re not doing a Cafe Street (Block Club)
- Randolph Cafe Street is still in the works after all, possibly launching this weekend (Block Club)
- Community leaders say they’re excited about the upcoming outdoor seating in Chinatown Square (ABC)
- Family of Chicago cop killed in fiery crash accuses city, CPD of cover-up (WGN)
- Bike Palatine Club blog offers safety tips, route options (Herald)
- 61st Street farmers market reopens with hours set aside for seniors, vulnerable people (Block Club)
- Black Rides for Black Lives does a bike protest for CPD reform, meeting 4 PM Saturday in Union Park
