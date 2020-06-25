Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 25

  • Little Village community leaders and merchants discuss why they’re not doing a Cafe Street (Block Club)
  • Randolph Cafe Street is still in the works after all, possibly launching this weekend (Block Club)
  • Community leaders say they’re excited about the upcoming outdoor seating in Chinatown Square (ABC)
  • Family of Chicago cop killed in fiery crash accuses city, CPD of cover-up (WGN)
  • Bike Palatine Club blog offers safety tips, route options (Herald)
  • 61st Street farmers market reopens with hours set aside for seniors, vulnerable people (Block Club)
  • Black Rides for Black Lives does a bike protest for CPD reform, meeting 4 PM Saturday in Union Park

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 26

By John Greenfield |
Ride-Share Drivers Clash With Cabbies at City Council Hearing (DNA) Woman Killed After Truck/Car Crash in Sauk Village, Semi Hits Abandoned Home (ABC) Kickstarter Launched to Help Loop’s “Walking Man” After Brutal Attack (DNA) City: 4 Hours After Crash, Fire Deputy Had Nearly 2X the Legal Alcohol Limit (Sun-Times) Union Station Overhaul May Include a […]