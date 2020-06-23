CTA planned to install rear-door card readers on entire bus fleet, only did a few dozen

On April 9 the CTA announced that it was going to require rear-door bus boarding, weeks after peer transit systems, in order to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure for drivers and reduce queuing by customers. Part of the explanation for the delay was that, unlike other cities that simply waived fares to enable rear boarding, the CTA was planning to install Ventra card readers at the back door of all buses, and that strategy required extra preparation time.

The CTA told Streetsblog that bus fares would temporarily be free while it installed the card readers on all of its roughly 1,800 vehicles. As soon as entire lines were outfitted, passengers would be required to start paying again on that line. According to spokesman Brian Steele, that approach, as opposed to waiving fares for the entire time rear-boarding was in effect, would reduce revenue loss for a system that had seen ridership plummet by about 80 percent overall during the pandemic, and would also discourage non-essential transit trips. He expected that equipping the entire bus fleet would take only a few weeks.

One potential perk of the plan to install card readers on all buses was that it raised the possibility of introducing all-door boarding systemwide after the crisis was over. The transit agency was already planning to test all-door boarding on two bus lines, the J14 Jeffery Jump and the #192 University of Chicago Hospitals Express, with rear card readers this year as a strategy to reduce “dwell time” at stops.

But, as they say, the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. On Monday, about ten weeks after rear boarding started, the CTA resumed charging fares on the entire bus system, and reverted to requiring front boarding. But Steele revealed last week that payment was never required while rear boarding was in effect because only “a couple dozen” buses were ever equipped with card readers.