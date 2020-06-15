Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 15
- CTA introduces a new Ridership Information Dashboard with bus crowding info (ABC)
- UIC study analyzes how COVID-19 has changed travel behavior, lifestyles (WTTW)
- Death of Verona Gunn, 84, last May is more evidence of need for police chase reform (WTTW)
- 17-year-old David Aguilar and 17-year-old George Acosta died in Carol Stream crash (ABC)
- Man drove semi at protesters in Little Village and shoved a cop, police say (Block Club)
- Police gave CTA supervisor a choice: Drop complaint against officer or face arrest (Tribune)
- Slow Street opens on Drexel Boulevard in Oakland and Kenwood (CDOT)
- Millennium Park reopening today with set hours, limits on group sizes (Block Club)
- People are confused about whether Lakefront Trail is open or not (CBS)
- Video: Metra crews are replacing 10,000 ties between 67th and 115th (RT&S)
- Green trains were halted for a little under an hour due to fire near Garfield stop (Sun-Times)
