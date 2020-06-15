Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 15

CTA introduces a new Ridership Information Dashboard with bus crowding info (ABC)

UIC study analyzes how COVID-19 has changed travel behavior, lifestyles (WTTW)

Death of Verona Gunn, 84, last May is more evidence of need for police chase reform (WTTW)

17-year-old David Aguilar and 17-year-old George Acosta died in Carol Stream crash (ABC)

Man drove semi at protesters in Little Village and shoved a cop, police say (Block Club)

Police gave CTA supervisor a choice: Drop complaint against officer or face arrest (Tribune)

Slow Street opens on Drexel Boulevard in Oakland and Kenwood (CDOT)

Millennium Park reopening today with set hours, limits on group sizes (Block Club)

People are confused about whether Lakefront Trail is open or not (CBS)

Video: Metra crews are replacing 10,000 ties between 67th and 115th (RT&S)

Green trains were halted for a little under an hour due to fire near Garfield stop (Sun-Times)

