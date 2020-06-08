Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 8

  • Some 30,000 protesters took over the streets in Union Park Black Lives Matter march (Sun-Times)
  • Hundreds of cyclists reportedly rode on closed Lake Shore Drive
  • After protest-related looting decreased, Lightfoot lifted 9 PM citywide curfew (Sun-Times)
  • CTA services was restored yesterday and Loop bridges were lowered (CBS)
  • Metra has returned to alternate weekday schedules this week
  • Restriction on Pace paratransit service to downtown Chicago has ended
  • Divvy bike-share is back to normal 24/7 operation
  • Man charged with reckless homicide, DUI in Naperville head-on crash (NBC)
  • Lakefront parks west of Lake Shore Drive reopened today (Block Club)
  • Lightfoot hopes to reopen lakefront “very soon” — with restrictions (Sun-Times)
  • Arlington Heights road diet makes room for socially-distanced dining (Tribune)
  • John discussed Slow Streets, cafe streets, why Lightfoot should reopen the lakefront on WGN

