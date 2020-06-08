Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 8
- Some 30,000 protesters took over the streets in Union Park Black Lives Matter march (Sun-Times)
- Hundreds of cyclists reportedly rode on closed Lake Shore Drive
- After protest-related looting decreased, Lightfoot lifted 9 PM citywide curfew (Sun-Times)
- CTA services was restored yesterday and Loop bridges were lowered (CBS)
- Metra has returned to alternate weekday schedules this week
- Restriction on Pace paratransit service to downtown Chicago has ended
- Divvy bike-share is back to normal 24/7 operation
- Man charged with reckless homicide, DUI in Naperville head-on crash (NBC)
- Lakefront parks west of Lake Shore Drive reopened today (Block Club)
- Lightfoot hopes to reopen lakefront “very soon” — with restrictions (Sun-Times)
- Arlington Heights road diet makes room for socially-distanced dining (Tribune)
- John discussed Slow Streets, cafe streets, why Lightfoot should reopen the lakefront on WGN
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
