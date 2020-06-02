Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 2
- Peaceful protesters shut down Lake Shore Drive yesterday evening (WLS)
- CTA and Pace are providing limited service today, Metra and Divvy are still shut down
- Active Trans launches petition to restore Chicago transit and Divvy service
- Due to protests, other gatherings, Chicago may not move into Phase 3 yet (Block Club)
- Officer run over while riding ATV in Bucktown, several people in custody (Block Club)
- Man running from vehicle crash shot at and hit by vehicle in Gage Park (Sun-Times)
- CTA bus driver hospitalized after crashing into a building in Rogers Park (WGN)
