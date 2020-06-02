Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 2

  • Peaceful protesters shut down Lake Shore Drive yesterday evening (WLS)
  • CTA and Pace are providing limited service today, Metra and Divvy are still shut down
  • Active Trans launches petition to restore Chicago transit and Divvy service
  • Due to protests, other gatherings, Chicago may not move into Phase 3 yet (Block Club)
  • Officer run over while riding ATV in Bucktown, several people in custody (Block Club)
  • Man running from vehicle crash shot at and hit by vehicle in Gage Park (Sun-Times)
  • CTA bus driver hospitalized after crashing into a building in Rogers Park (WGN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.