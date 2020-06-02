Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 2

Peaceful protesters shut down Lake Shore Drive yesterday evening (WLS)

CTA and Pace are providing limited service today, Metra and Divvy are still shut down

Active Trans launches petition to restore Chicago transit and Divvy service

Due to protests, other gatherings, Chicago may not move into Phase 3 yet (Block Club)

Officer run over while riding ATV in Bucktown, several people in custody (Block Club)

Man running from vehicle crash shot at and hit by vehicle in Gage Park (Sun-Times)

CTA bus driver hospitalized after crashing into a building in Rogers Park (WGN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.