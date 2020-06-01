Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 1

  • This morning CTA and Pace resumed partial service, Metra and Divvy were still closed
  • Active Trans statement outlines mobility justice position, condemns protest transit closures
  • The abrupt transit closure left people stranded around the city (Block Club)
  • After reportedly losing 100 cars to vandalism, police commandeer a CTA bus to get around (Block Club)
  • Man who shoved another man to his death at 87th stop has schizophrenia and was off his meds (Tribune)
  • Amtrak asks STB to settle dispute with Metra over Chicago Union Station, seeks more than $17 million annually
  • Second round of Chicago’s electric scooter pilot delayed until late summer (Sun-Times)
  • Courtney, plus reps from ATA and MPC, discuss Slow Streets etc. at 47th Ward forum on 6/16

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.