Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 1
- This morning CTA and Pace resumed partial service, Metra and Divvy were still closed
- Active Trans statement outlines mobility justice position, condemns protest transit closures
- The abrupt transit closure left people stranded around the city (Block Club)
- After reportedly losing 100 cars to vandalism, police commandeer a CTA bus to get around (Block Club)
- Man who shoved another man to his death at 87th stop has schizophrenia and was off his meds (Tribune)
- Amtrak asks STB to settle dispute with Metra over Chicago Union Station, seeks more than $17 million annually
- Second round of Chicago’s electric scooter pilot delayed until late summer (Sun-Times)
- Courtney, plus reps from ATA and MPC, discuss Slow Streets etc. at 47th Ward forum on 6/16
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.