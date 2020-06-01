Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 1

This morning CTA and Pace resumed partial service, Metra and Divvy were still closed

Active Trans statement outlines mobility justice position, condemns protest transit closures

The abrupt transit closure left people stranded around the city (Block Club)

After reportedly losing 100 cars to vandalism, police commandeer a CTA bus to get around (Block Club)

Man who shoved another man to his death at 87th stop has schizophrenia and was off his meds (Tribune)

Amtrak asks STB to settle dispute with Metra over Chicago Union Station, seeks more than $17 million annually

Second round of Chicago’s electric scooter pilot delayed until late summer (Sun-Times)

Courtney, plus reps from ATA and MPC, discuss Slow Streets etc. at 47th Ward forum on 6/16

