Today’s Headlines for Wednesday

WTTW and Block Club spread the good news about Chicago’s Slow Streets plan

Driver charged in fiery Chinatown DUI crash that critically injured 4 (WGN)

Blue Line signal upgrades require overnight lane restrictions on Kennedy Near O’Hare (Mass Transit)

Ride-hail drivers and passengers required wear masks, keep windows open if possible (NBC)

Lyft driver charged with raping passenger outside her Bridgeport home (NBC)

Is this post from right-wing Illinois Policy anti-transit? We’re not sure

Active Trans quietly held a comedy fundraiser, will hold a virtual Bike the Drive (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.