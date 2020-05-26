Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 26

A Q & A with the Active Transportation Alliances‘ new executive director Amy Rynell

Andrew Peterson, 37, died from injuries sustained when driver struck him at Taylor/Jefferson (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck young female pedestrian Monday at Harrison/Canal (ABC)

Man dies after being struck by 2 drivers in West Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)

Driver fatally struck man, 62, in Homan Square Sunday afternoon (Sun-Times)

Red Line service resumes after possible human remains found on tracks at Jarvis (Sun-Times)

6 people seriously injured in two different Eisenhower crashes within an hours (Sun-Times)

Driver hits CTA bus in Woodlawn after shots fired, 2 injured (ABC)

As a transportation hub, Chicago is particularly vulnerable to C-19 economic fallout (Chicago Mag)

We held an unofficial ribbon-cutting for the Lincoln Village Pedestrian Bridge, aka the Stone Free Bridge

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.