Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 22

While IL restaurants can offer outdoor dining 5/29, Chicago won’t participate (Tribune)

Uptown alderman: Area must become more ped-friendly in response to C-19 (Block Club)

Driver killed Carlos Maciel-Paulido, 31, in Wheeling, ran into house, and fled (Sun-Times)

Motorist died after running red, crashing through guardrail into Kankakee River (CBS)

Bus driver is sixth CTA employee to die from the coronavirus (Sun-Times)

Zotti: Ventra cards could be used for contact tracing (Sun-Times)

Hinsdale school parking garage is costing $9.6M, more that twice what was projected (Tribune)

More walk/bike etiquette tips during the pandemic (Sun-Times)

Virtual town hall on CTA Lawrence to Bryn Mawr modernization project on 6/4, 6 PM

