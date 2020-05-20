Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 20
- Tribune editorial calls on Lightfoot to reopen the lakefront with safety measures
- CARA launches a petition to safely reopening the Lakefront Trail and other paths
- Ald. Martin launches
- Bus driver becomes 5th CTA employee to die from COVID-19 (ABC)
- $200K bail for driver charged with killing William Merritt, 57, and fleeing (Sun-Times)
- Driver in Lakeview hit-and-run was fraudulently using someone else’s Grubhub account (ABC)
- The Bike Lane owner Max Hertz discusses the COVID-19 bike boom (WTTW)
- Etiquette for running on Chicago streets and sidewalks (Maroon)
- Streetsblog Mass hosts a talk and fundraiser 6/18 on the book “People Before Highways”
