Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 20

  • Tribune editorial calls on Lightfoot to reopen the lakefront with safety measures
  • CARA launches a petition to safely reopening the Lakefront Trail and other paths
  • Ald. Martin launches map where neighbors can highlight crowding on sidewalks (Block Club)
  • Bus driver becomes 5th CTA employee to die from COVID-19 (ABC)
  • $200K bail for driver charged with killing William Merritt, 57, and fleeing (Sun-Times)
  • Driver in Lakeview hit-and-run was fraudulently using someone else’s Grubhub account (ABC)
  • The Bike Lane owner Max Hertz discusses the COVID-19 bike boom (WTTW)
  • Etiquette for running on Chicago streets and sidewalks (Maroon)
  • Streetsblog Mass hosts a talk and fundraiser 6/18 on the book “People Before Highways”

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

