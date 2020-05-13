Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 13
- Chicago is still planning to do another scooter pilot this summer (Time Out)
- Man, 48, crashed car into a brick building at 3036 W. Irving Park (Block Club)
- 2 people seriously injured Wednesday night in crash near Devon and Cicero (CBS)
- Street vendors are struggling during the pandemic (Block Club)
- Chicago public pools may not reopen this summer (Tribune)
- Better Streets Chicago launches letter-writing campaign to mayor calling for open streets
- The World Naked Bike Ride, scheduled for June 13, has been postponed (Sun-Times)
