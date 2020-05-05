Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 5

Posts have been added to bike lane, intersection, where trucker killed Carla Aiello (Block Club)

Plans for Michael Reese site include a new Metra station (Block Club)

What we know about how COVID-19 traveled to Chicago (WTTW)

Fewer customers mean new realities for transit agencies, tollway authority (NBC)

Crain’s op-ed calls inclusion of bike/ped facilities in Illinois infra bill “hard to justify”

4 seriously hurt after driver runs stop sign in Englewood (Sun-Times)

Petition to reopen LFT to bikes gets 1,250+ supporters, national coverage on NPR

