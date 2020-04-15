Today’s Headlines for Wedesday, April 15
- CTA bus driver becomes the second employee to die of COVID-19 (Sun-Times)
- Slick roads, unsafe speeds blamed for 54-vehicle pileup on Kennedy; no life-threatening injuries (CBS)
- Julio Rodriguez, from Belmont Cragin’s NW Side Housing Center discusses pandemic response (Active Trans)
- Skokie is requiring people to wear face masks in public, including on transit (WGN)
- S. Side Weekly calls for free, CPD-free CTA, quotes SBC’s prediction that overpolicing would cause protests
- Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers April 16 with ‘Sound the Horn’ campaign (ABC)
- 312 RiverRun trail on North Branch is being used to market real estate (Crain’s)
