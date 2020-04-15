Today’s Headlines for Wedesday, April 15

CTA bus driver becomes the second employee to die of COVID-19 (Sun-Times)

Slick roads, unsafe speeds blamed for 54-vehicle pileup on Kennedy; no life-threatening injuries (CBS)

Julio Rodriguez, from Belmont Cragin’s NW Side Housing Center discusses pandemic response (Active Trans)

Skokie is requiring people to wear face masks in public, including on transit (WGN)

S. Side Weekly calls for free, CPD-free CTA, quotes SBC’s prediction that overpolicing would cause protests

Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers April 16 with ‘Sound the Horn’ campaign (ABC)

312 RiverRun trail on North Branch is being used to market real estate (Crain’s)

