Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 23

Ex-CDOT chief and bike/walk advocate John LaPlante, 80, died from COVID-19 (Sun-Times, CBS)

Transit workers union wants the CTA to shut down during pandemic (NBC)

CTA bus driver working out of Forest Glen garage tests positive for coronavirus (NBC)

Crain’s looks for the need for a transit bailout and worries that ridership may never recover

4 people hurt, including 2 officers, in police van / SUV rollover crash in Calumet Heights (NBC)

Freight train derails in Elgin, Metra trains delayed (ABC)

The backstory behind the successful push to keep bike shops open during the pandemic (ATA)

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi gives an Instagram shout-out to Chicago window singalong (Block Club)

