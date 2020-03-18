Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 18

  • Chicago leaders ask for moratorium on evictions, utility shut-offs, and housing court (Curbed)
  • Kamin: During the pandemic, unlike at other times, the density of cities is a disadvantage (Tribune)
  • Medical experts confirm that you should avoid riding transit during the pandemic, offer tips (Tribune)
  • Active Trans: Reform, don’t ban, red light camera programs
  • Driver overturns truck loaded with alcohol on Eisenhower Expressway (Sun-Times)
  • Michigan Amtrak routes are offering roll-on service without a reservation (GLE)
  • How is the coronavirus changing biking in downtown Chicago? (The Chainlink)
  • More ideas for places to get fresh air and exercise during the pandemic (CBS)

