Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 18
- Chicago leaders ask for moratorium on evictions, utility shut-offs, and housing court (Curbed)
- Kamin: During the pandemic, unlike at other times, the density of cities is a disadvantage (Tribune)
- Medical experts confirm that you should avoid riding transit during the pandemic, offer tips (Tribune)
- Active Trans: Reform, don’t ban, red light camera programs
- Driver overturns truck loaded with alcohol on Eisenhower Expressway (Sun-Times)
- Michigan Amtrak routes are offering roll-on service without a reservation (GLE)
- How is the coronavirus changing biking in downtown Chicago? (The Chainlink)
- More ideas for places to get fresh air and exercise during the pandemic (CBS)
