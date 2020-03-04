Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 4
- Konkol: CTA cop shooting is an argument for immediate release of police use-of-force videos (Patch)
- Kass claims “there is little outrage” over the police shooting of Ariel Roman (Tribune)
- CTA says no special cleaning protocols are needed during coronavirus outbreak (WBBM)
- Train, 2 drivers crash in Garfield Ridge, no hospitalizations (Fox)
- South Shore Line’s bikes on trains program has now expanded to 18 weekday trains (News Dispatch)
- Lake County forest preserves may be getting bike-share (Tribune)
- Community meeting tonight 6 PM on redeveloping park by State/Van Buren station
- Geoffrey Baer’s “Chicago by ‘L'” doc debuts tonight at 7:30 on WTTW
