Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 4

Konkol: CTA cop shooting is an argument for immediate release of police use-of-force videos (Patch)

Kass claims “there is little outrage” over the police shooting of Ariel Roman (Tribune)

CTA says no special cleaning protocols are needed during coronavirus outbreak (WBBM)

Train, 2 drivers crash in Garfield Ridge, no hospitalizations (Fox)

South Shore Line’s bikes on trains program has now expanded to 18 weekday trains (News Dispatch)

Lake County forest preserves may be getting bike-share (Tribune)

Community meeting tonight 6 PM on redeveloping park by State/Van Buren station

Geoffrey Baer’s “Chicago by ‘L'” doc debuts tonight at 7:30 on WTTW

