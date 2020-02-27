Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 27

Illinois House passes McSweeny’s bill to ban RLCs; Chicago would not be affected (Tribune)

Occupants of car in deadly crash in Ashburn sue Metra, Norfolk Southern (Sun-Times)

2 school buses collide on the Kennedy, 7 children and 1 adult injured (CBS)

After cyclist stabbed on the Bloomingdale, neighbors want answers (Block Club)

Biagi: CDOT is interested in testing “lock-to” scooters for the next pilot (Tribune)

Proposed MED schedule changes could be tweaked, Metra tells worried suburban officials (Tribune)

Stop whining about the cost of U-Pass — CTA is an awesome alternative to ride-hail (Maroon)

Aurora looks for grant for bike repair station in Wilder Park (Tribune)

