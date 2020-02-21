Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 21

Driver dies after police chase ended with crash that split car in two (CBS)

Man charged in Monday’s fatal Jackson CTA tunnel shooting (Sun-Times)

After Mag Mile robbery, suspects fled on Red Line tracks, causing major delay (Tribune)

Loop Alliance: Using the State Street median to store city vehicles is a waste of space (WTTW)

Hackathon will help Lawndale figure out how to use vacant lots under the Pink Line (Block Club)

New Double Door music club site proposed near Wilson station (Block Club)

New Geoffrey Baer travelogue “Chicago by ‘L'” premieres March 4 (WTTW)

Bike Lane Uprising holds a happy hour at a location TBD on March 19

