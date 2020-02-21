Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 21

  • Driver dies after police chase ended with crash that split car in two (CBS)
  • Man charged in Monday’s fatal Jackson CTA tunnel shooting (Sun-Times)
  • After Mag Mile robbery, suspects fled on Red Line tracks, causing major delay (Tribune)
  • Loop Alliance: Using the State Street median to store city vehicles is a waste of space (WTTW)
  • Hackathon will help Lawndale figure out how to use vacant lots under the Pink Line (Block Club)
  • New Double Door music club site proposed near Wilson station (Block Club)
  • New Geoffrey Baer travelogue “Chicago by ‘L'” premieres March 4 (WTTW)
  • Bike Lane Uprising holds a happy hour at a location TBD on March 19

