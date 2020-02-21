Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 21
- Driver dies after police chase ended with crash that split car in two (CBS)
- Man charged in Monday’s fatal Jackson CTA tunnel shooting (Sun-Times)
- After Mag Mile robbery, suspects fled on Red Line tracks, causing major delay (Tribune)
- Loop Alliance: Using the State Street median to store city vehicles is a waste of space (WTTW)
- Hackathon will help Lawndale figure out how to use vacant lots under the Pink Line (Block Club)
- New Double Door music club site proposed near Wilson station (Block Club)
- New Geoffrey Baer travelogue “Chicago by ‘L'” premieres March 4 (WTTW)
- Bike Lane Uprising holds a happy hour at a location TBD on March 19
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.