Today’s Headlines for Monday, February
- Christopher T. Davis, 19, who was struck by driver, pinned under Metra train, has died (ABC)
- Gloria Sanchez-Perez, 24, killed while trying to run across I-290 after collision (NBC)
- 6 CPD officers injured, 1 seriously, after 2 squad car drivers collided (CBS)
- Driver crashes into Breakfast House at crash-prone Grand/Wood intersection (Block Club)
- Man killed, 2 wounded in late-night shooting in Jackson CTA tunnel (NBC)
- String of violent robberies on or near the 63rd Red Line station (NBC)
- Tips on staying safe on CTA from a retired CPD lieutenant (Tribune)
- Chicago is a case study in how ride-hail has made traffic in cities worse (WSJ)
- Hotel donating land to Glenview as part of village’s push for I-294 exit at Milwaukee Ave. (Tribune)
- Bike advocates say the low curbs of South Loop protected lanes are a hazard (Columbia Chronicle)
- Materia wooden bicycle company has opened a branch in Albany Park
