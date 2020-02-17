Today’s Headlines for Monday, February

Christopher T. Davis, 19, who was struck by driver, pinned under Metra train, has died (ABC)

Gloria Sanchez-Perez, 24, killed while trying to run across I-290 after collision (NBC)

6 CPD officers injured, 1 seriously, after 2 squad car drivers collided (CBS)

Driver crashes into Breakfast House at crash-prone Grand/Wood intersection (Block Club)

Man killed, 2 wounded in late-night shooting in Jackson CTA tunnel (NBC)

String of violent robberies on or near the 63rd Red Line station (NBC)

Tips on staying safe on CTA from a retired CPD lieutenant (Tribune)

Chicago is a case study in how ride-hail has made traffic in cities worse (WSJ)

Hotel donating land to Glenview as part of village’s push for I-294 exit at Milwaukee Ave. (Tribune)

Bike advocates say the low curbs of South Loop protected lanes are a hazard (Columbia Chronicle)

Materia wooden bicycle company has opened a branch in Albany Park

