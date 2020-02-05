Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 5

Block Club looks at evictions in gentrifying transit-friendly neighborhoods

Death of woman hit by Illinois state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide (ABC)

Person seriously injured in a crash involving ambulance near Homer Glen (NBC)

SUV driver in fair condition after crashing into Jefferson Park home (Sun-Times)

Street musician seriously injured in stabbing on Jackson Red Line platform (ABC)

South Holland man charged in CTA robberies targeting teens (ABC)

Metra UP-NW delays were expected after derailment in Crystal Lake train yard (CBS)

Parts of Lakefront Trail closed due to flood advisory (Tribune)

