Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 31
- IL drivers whose licenses were suspended for non-moving violations can get them reinstated (Block Club)
- Fatal crash that may have been caused by medical emergency shut down 2 miles of SB LSD (CBS)
- Community activist asks hit-and-run driver who injured his sister to turn themself in (ABC)
- Police: SUV driver struck parked CTA bus in possible DUI in East Garfield (Sun-Times)
- To meet clean energy goals, Chicago should improve bike equity (ENN)
- DePaulia talks with campus community members who bike through the winter
- Albany Parkers want to codify technically illegal car parking-on-curb practice (Block Club)
- Learn about the South Cook Fair Transit Pilot at a meeting on 2/13 in West Pullman (ATA)
