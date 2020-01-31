Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 31

IL drivers whose licenses were suspended for non-moving violations can get them reinstated (Block Club)

Fatal crash that may have been caused by medical emergency shut down 2 miles of SB LSD (CBS)

Community activist asks hit-and-run driver who injured his sister to turn themself in (ABC)

Police: SUV driver struck parked CTA bus in possible DUI in East Garfield (Sun-Times)

To meet clean energy goals, Chicago should improve bike equity (ENN)

DePaulia talks with campus community members who bike through the winter

Albany Parkers want to codify technically illegal car parking-on-curb practice (Block Club)

Learn about the South Cook Fair Transit Pilot at a meeting on 2/13 in West Pullman (ATA)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.