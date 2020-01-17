Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 17
- Ald. Gardiner, a firefighter, puts 6-corners plaza on hold, claiming fire dept. study is needed (Block Club)
- Details on possible Pace Pulse service on Hasted south of 95th Street (Block Club)
- Desmond Manning, 27, fatally shot while riding bike in Fernwood (Sun-Times)
- 5 injured, 1 critically, after trucker slams into McHenry Starbucks (NBC)
- Driver charged with DUI in CTA bus crash that injured 7 near Stroger Hospital (Sun-Times)
- City unveils scaled-back plan for preserving affordable housing near the Obama Center (Block Club)
- Chicagoans rate best, worst seats on (old-school) CTA cars (ABC)
- Viewing of “Messenger” photo show tonight 6-7:30 PM sharp at Uri-Eichen, 2101 S. Halsted
