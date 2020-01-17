Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 17

Ald. Gardiner, a firefighter, puts 6-corners plaza on hold, claiming fire dept. study is needed (Block Club)

Details on possible Pace Pulse service on Hasted south of 95th Street (Block Club)

Desmond Manning, 27, fatally shot while riding bike in Fernwood (Sun-Times)

5 injured, 1 critically, after trucker slams into McHenry Starbucks (NBC)

Driver charged with DUI in CTA bus crash that injured 7 near Stroger Hospital (Sun-Times)

City unveils scaled-back plan for preserving affordable housing near the Obama Center (Block Club)

Chicagoans rate best, worst seats on (old-school) CTA cars (ABC)

Viewing of “Messenger” photo show tonight 6-7:30 PM sharp at Uri-Eichen, 2101 S. Halsted

