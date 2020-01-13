Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 13
- Who should would you nominate to be Chicago’s Bicycle Mayor? (The Chainlink)
- What the CTA and Pace are doing to speed up bus service (Chicago Tribune)
- Metra may go cashless on trains — there’s a $5 surcharge for onboard cash payment (Sun-Times)
- Driver fled Brighton Park crash that critically injured man, falsely reported car stolen (Sun-Times)
- No injuries, 1-hour delay when Metra UP-West trains hits unoccupied vehicle (Tribune)
- 1 in custody after man robbed on the Red Line near 47th Street (ABC)
- Heavy damage from weekend storm including torn-up Lakefront Trail (ABC)
- Non-TOD near Ravenswood stop with 32 units and spots will be 25% affordable (Block Club)
- Yesterday was a chilly day for the No Pants Subway Ride (ABC)
