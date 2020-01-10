Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 10
- Aldermen: Freeze on development near 606 set for vote next week despite Lightfoot ‘Concerns’ (Block Club)
- Why transportation advocates should get involved with the input process for megadevelopments (Active Trans)
- Weeks after man found dead on CTA bus downtown, male found dead on ‘L’ train at O’Hare (Sun-Times)
- Driver who killed Beth Dunlap, 17, in front of school pleads guilty to DUI, reckless homicide (Tribune)
- Fake Uber and Lyft drivers have been robbing people on the Near North Side (Block Club)
- The Elevate Chicago (not Elevated Chicago) app tells you when CTA elevators are on the fritz (Block Club)
- Active Trans’ Winter Bike Rally is Friday, January 24 from 7-9 AM in Daley Plaza
