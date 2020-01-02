Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 2

3 women killed, 4 injured after driver runs red in Morgan Park on NYE (ABC)

Tow truck driver Andrew R. Dove-Ferdere, 23, killed on I-290 after responding to earlier crash (Tribune)

Police release image of SUV from hit-and-run that critically injured woman, 65, at 79th/Cottage (WGN)

Hit-and-run driver seriously injured male cyclist, 61, in West Englewood (ABC)

Pregnant woman recounts being beaten and robbed by teens after boarding Red Line at Chicago Ave. (ABC)

Sun-Times reporter says extreme ride-hail surge pricing kept her stuck at a NYE party (Twitter)

Curbed Chicago’s top stories of 2019 included a few transportation topics

