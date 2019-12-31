Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 31

Lots of downtown streets will be pedestrianized for New Year’s Eve (NBC)

Man found dead on CTA bus in Grant Park (CBS)

SUV driver struck and injured man, 55, in River North, no citations (ABC)

Victim speaks out after multiple late-night assaults on the Red Line this weekend (WGN)

Snow, icy roads blamed for crashes around Chicagoland (CBS)

Do Chicago’s new LED lights actually make the streets safer? (Tribune)

Don’t drive intoxicated! Here are the deets on free CTA, Metra, and Pace rides for New Year’s Eve

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing on a light schedule over the holiday week as we focus on fundraising and administrative tasks, with headlines plus occasional posts (except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.) We will resume full publication on Thursday, January 2.

