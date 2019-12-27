Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 27

Lightfoot: Chicagoans saved $11.5 million thanks to city’s sticker debt relief (Block Club)

Driver who fatally struck Karen Daniel, 63, in Oak Park received citations (NBC)

Legendary Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson, 55, killed in Orland Hills crash (ABC)

Driver injured male pedestrian, 39, in Vernon Hills, no citations (Tribune)

A-ville neighbors’ push to ban new condo development denied by Ald. Martin (Block Club)

Once again CTA is offering free rides for New Year’s Eve (Sun-Times)

…Metra is offering free rides on NYE as well (NBC)

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing on a light schedule over the holiday week as we focus on fundraising and administrative tasks, with headlines plus occasional posts (except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.) We will resume full publication on Thursday, January 2.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago