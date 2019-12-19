Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 19
- Chicago Latino population is growing, but is being priced out of transit- and bike-friendly areas (Sun-Times)
- U. of C. med school grad Dr. Daniel Cammerman fatally struck on bike in NYC by bus driver (SBNYC)
- Officers, child hurt when CPD car crashes in West Town (Sun-Times)
- Driver strikes cop car in possible DUI crash in Jefferson Park, Chicago police say (Tribune)
- Family of officer killed while chasing suspect across Metra tracks files wrongful death lawsuit (ABC)
- CTA secrets, ex-Olympic bike hopeful turned bank robber, were among top 2019 Chicago Mag stories
- Pritzker rides the CTA Holiday Train from 95th to the Loop (ABC)
- Meet Will Knight of Winnetka, a 13-year-old bike-powered Christmas tree transporter (Tribune)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago