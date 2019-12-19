Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 19

Chicago Latino population is growing, but is being priced out of transit- and bike-friendly areas (Sun-Times)

U. of C. med school grad Dr. Daniel Cammerman fatally struck on bike in NYC by bus driver (SBNYC)

Officers, child hurt when CPD car crashes in West Town (Sun-Times)

Driver strikes cop car in possible DUI crash in Jefferson Park, Chicago police say (Tribune)

Family of officer killed while chasing suspect across Metra tracks files wrongful death lawsuit (ABC)

CTA secrets, ex-Olympic bike hopeful turned bank robber, were among top 2019 Chicago Mag stories

Pritzker rides the CTA Holiday Train from 95th to the Loop (ABC)

Meet Will Knight of Winnetka, a 13-year-old bike-powered Christmas tree transporter (Tribune)

