Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 18

- Schwieterman, Midwest High Speed Rail give Cleveland-Chicago Hyperloop scheme side-eye (Tribune)
- Homeless people displaced by Uptown viaduct bike lanes have returned — city wants them out again (Block Club)
- Young couple coming home from wife’s birthday party killed in after elderly driver veers into lane (NBC)
- Driver arrested after striking 2 pedestrians on Lower Wacker Drive (Tribune)
- Does the Wells Street Green wave signal timing actually work anymore? (The Chainlink)
- What it’s like riding the CTA’s Holiday Train (ABC)
- Holiday arches erected over the sidewalks of the 4100 block of North Sacramento (Block Club)
