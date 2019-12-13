Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 13

  • Man charged with murder of Macksantino Webb, 20, inside the Howard Red Line Station (Sun-Times)
  • Teen dead after police chase ends with car crash into house in Roseland (WGN)
  • Pickup driver crashed into 5 parked cars in Logan Wednesday night, no injuries (Block Club)
  • Oak Lawn manager charged with hit-and-run will get nearly $100K in severance money (NBC)
  • Northbound Red Line trains will run express between Wilson and Howard this weekend (Block Club)
  • CTA to nearly triple digital advertising network under new agreement (Mass Transit)
  • Bike shelter demolition kicks off first step of work leading to new Clarendon Hills Metra station (Tribune)
  • Sunday is the deadline to have city sticker debt erased (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago