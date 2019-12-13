Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 13

Man charged with murder of Macksantino Webb, 20, inside the Howard Red Line Station (Sun-Times)

Teen dead after police chase ends with car crash into house in Roseland (WGN)

Pickup driver crashed into 5 parked cars in Logan Wednesday night, no injuries (Block Club)

Oak Lawn manager charged with hit-and-run will get nearly $100K in severance money (NBC)

Northbound Red Line trains will run express between Wilson and Howard this weekend (Block Club)

CTA to nearly triple digital advertising network under new agreement (Mass Transit)

Bike shelter demolition kicks off first step of work leading to new Clarendon Hills Metra station (Tribune)

Sunday is the deadline to have city sticker debt erased (Block Club)

