Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 12
- MPC head discusses what she wants to see new CDOT chief Gia Biagi accomplish (Sun-Times)
- Metra’s on-time record is slipping, and the worst route is the Heritage Line to Joliet (Tribune)
- Metra may eliminate the option of paying cash on board (Tribune)
- Video shows park district worker on LFT escaping salt truck before it slid into the lake (ABC)
- Police: There have been multiple robberies on the South Red Line (NBC)
- Red, Yellow, Purple trains were halted Tuesday by ‘track switching problems’ at Howard (Sun-Times)
- Tollway boss brings in five former colleagues, at $893,000 a year (Daily Herald)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago