Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 12

MPC head discusses what she wants to see new CDOT chief Gia Biagi accomplish (Sun-Times)

Metra’s on-time record is slipping, and the worst route is the Heritage Line to Joliet (Tribune)

Metra may eliminate the option of paying cash on board (Tribune)

Video shows park district worker on LFT escaping salt truck before it slid into the lake (ABC)

Police: There have been multiple robberies on the South Red Line (NBC)

Red, Yellow, Purple trains were halted Tuesday by ‘track switching problems’ at Howard (Sun-Times)

Tollway boss brings in five former colleagues, at $893,000 a year (Daily Herald)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our January 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago