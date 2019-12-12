Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 12

  • MPC head discusses what she wants to see new CDOT chief Gia Biagi accomplish (Sun-Times)
  • Metra’s on-time record is slipping, and the worst route is the Heritage Line to Joliet (Tribune)
  • Metra may eliminate the option of paying cash on board (Tribune)
  • Video shows park district worker on LFT escaping salt truck before it slid into the lake (ABC)
  • Police: There have been multiple robberies on the South Red Line (NBC)
  • Red, Yellow, Purple trains were halted Tuesday by ‘track switching problems’ at Howard (Sun-Times)

