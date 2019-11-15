Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 15

  • Lightfoot accuses Uber of “paying off Black ministers” to help kill her fair ride-hail tax (Tribune)
  • Sun-Times editorial: Lightfoot’s payoff claim was irresponsible but, yeah, Uber can’t be trusted
  • More public dollars must go to affordable housing not megadevelopment, aldermen say (Curbed)
  • USMC vet Michael Flood, 73, killed while crossing Western in Beverly by driver who fled (Beverly Review)
  • Driver fatally struck Depo Lo, 34 in Aurora (Daily Herald)
  • Should Chicago extend its scooter pilot? Active Trans, UIC expert PS. Sriraj weigh in (Gazette)
  • Parking lot near Irving Park Brown stop could become 12 condos plus retail (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago