Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 15

Lightfoot accuses Uber of “paying off Black ministers” to help kill her fair ride-hail tax (Tribune)

Sun-Times editorial: Lightfoot’s payoff claim was irresponsible but, yeah, Uber can’t be trusted

More public dollars must go to affordable housing not megadevelopment, aldermen say (Curbed)

USMC vet Michael Flood, 73, killed while crossing Western in Beverly by driver who fled (Beverly Review)

Driver fatally struck Depo Lo, 34 in Aurora (Daily Herald)

Should Chicago extend its scooter pilot? Active Trans, UIC expert PS. Sriraj weigh in (Gazette)

Parking lot near Irving Park Brown stop could become 12 condos plus retail (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago