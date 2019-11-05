Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 5

Construction of Pace Pulse stations temporarily stopped due to permit problems cited by CDOT (Patch)

Man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Forest crash (Sun-Times)

Woman charged with DUI in Lawndale crash that hurt 2 Chicago police officers (WBBM)

Lake County Forest Preserve District won’t chip in on local bike-share program (Herald)

Kids’ guidebook author discusses places she discovered while biking around the city (Sun-Times)

Transit Tees, maker of the “Loop” card game, has a new board game based on the ‘L’ (Sun-Times)

Matt McAuliffe discusses his book on Chicago cycling history 11/13 at Earth Rider (Chainlink)

