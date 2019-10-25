Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 25

70 percent of pedestrians stopped and frisked by CPD officers are Black (ABC)

Lyft to add over 220 jobs in Chicago, create new drivers’ center along the Kennedy (Tribune)

Man, 33, killed in Loop when his cab driver failed to yield when turning left (Sun-Times)

Driver fatally struck man, 31, in unincorporated Crystal Lake (Sun-Times)

Police officer struck man, 26, outside the 47th Street Red station, critically injuring him (ABC)

2 people are in serious condition after crash on the Kennedy Expressway (CBS)

Metra will provide early getaway trains on Halloween (ABC)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago