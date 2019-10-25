Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 25
- 70 percent of pedestrians stopped and frisked by CPD officers are Black (ABC)
- Lyft to add over 220 jobs in Chicago, create new drivers’ center along the Kennedy (Tribune)
- Man, 33, killed in Loop when his cab driver failed to yield when turning left (Sun-Times)
- Driver fatally struck man, 31, in unincorporated Crystal Lake (Sun-Times)
- Police officer struck man, 26, outside the 47th Street Red station, critically injuring him (ABC)
- 2 people are in serious condition after crash on the Kennedy Expressway (CBS)
- Metra will provide early getaway trains on Halloween (ABC)
