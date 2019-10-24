Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 24

  • Proposed CTA budget includes $310M for south Red Line extension, no fare hikes (Block Club)
  • Chainlink owner Yasmeen Schuller on why race/gender representation matters in bike advocacy
  • Teamster’s union endorses Lightfoot’s ride-hailing tax proposal (Suburban Chicagoland)
  • Man, 48, critically injured after being struck by CTA bus driver at near 79th Red station (WBBM)
  • Photo of 2 people walking on ‘L’ tracks is a reminder of the problem of unauthorized entry (CBS)
  • Video shows food delivery person stealing multiple bikes from condo garage (NBC)
  • Weekend project to lead to schedule alterations on Metra BNSF line (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago