Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 24

Proposed CTA budget includes $310M for south Red Line extension, no fare hikes (Block Club)

Chainlink owner Yasmeen Schuller on why race/gender representation matters in bike advocacy

Teamster’s union endorses Lightfoot’s ride-hailing tax proposal (Suburban Chicagoland)

Man, 48, critically injured after being struck by CTA bus driver at near 79th Red station (WBBM)

Photo of 2 people walking on ‘L’ tracks is a reminder of the problem of unauthorized entry (CBS)

Video shows food delivery person stealing multiple bikes from condo garage (NBC)

Weekend project to lead to schedule alterations on Metra BNSF line (Tribune)

