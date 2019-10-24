Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 24
- Proposed CTA budget includes $310M for south Red Line extension, no fare hikes (Block Club)
- Chainlink owner Yasmeen Schuller on why race/gender representation matters in bike advocacy
- Teamster’s union endorses Lightfoot’s ride-hailing tax proposal (Suburban Chicagoland)
- Man, 48, critically injured after being struck by CTA bus driver at near 79th Red station (WBBM)
- Photo of 2 people walking on ‘L’ tracks is a reminder of the problem of unauthorized entry (CBS)
- Video shows food delivery person stealing multiple bikes from condo garage (NBC)
- Weekend project to lead to schedule alterations on Metra BNSF line (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago