Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 16

Ald. King proposes turning the Drexel bike lanes into parking lanes; community meeting tonight

Man visiting from Boston for Chicago Marathon disarms alleged robber on the Blue Line (WGN)

Glendale Heights village administrator accused of DUI, hit-and-run (WGN)

Chicago pastor is walking to Springfield to support a bill that recognizes “violence as a disease” (Politico)

Metra testing new security screenings at downtown Chicago stations (WGN)

Officials cut the ribbon on Lathrop Homes redevelopment, including new riverwalk (Block Club)

Jacob Peters: Here’s why every Chicago street should be designated as a Pedestrian Street (NIA)

Equiticity’s Oboi Reed and other climate leaders discusses coping with mental health challenges (Grist)

Why Carol Maher became a cycling advocate in her fifties (Active Trans)

First steering committee for Transport Chicago conference 10/22, 5:30 PM at CTA HQ, 576 W. Lake

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago