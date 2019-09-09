Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 9

Bus driver who racked up 12+ tickets fired, sued after injuring cyclist in River North (WTTW)

Videos show attempted traffic stop that led to fatal Englewood vehicle crash (Sun-Times)

CNT’s Jacky Grimshaw praises the CTA’s equity efforts in a letter to the Sun-Times

After moms shame CTA by making their own pregnancy buttons, CTA finally releases theirs (Tribune)

The Tribune looks at the Dickens Avenue neighborhood greenway controversy

Curbed recommends low-stress paces to ride a bike in Chicago

City closes Taurus flavors, home of the “Sweet Steak” after driver struck it (Sun-Times)

“Motherload” doc on family cycling, including cameos by Chicagoans, screens 9/27 at Constellation

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago