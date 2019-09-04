Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 4
- 4 men wounded in shooting outside the King Driver Green Line station (ABC)
- $1M bail for driver charged with death of Danielle Thomas, 16, in Wauconda (Sun-Times)
- BuzzFeed looks at how on-demand culture endangers pedestrians, including the Telesfora Escamilla case
- Debris on tracks delayed Yellow Line trains yesterday (Sun-Times)
- Bronzeville residents say the new ped bridge is lowering property values by encouraging loitering (CBS)
- Sun-Times looks at Divvy’s plan to partner with West Town, Blackstone, SAFER on jobs for youth
- Curbed looks at the controversy over the Dickens Avenue neighborhood greenway
- Mayor’s Bike Advisory Council meeting this Thursday 3-4:30 PM at City Hall (Chainlink)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago