Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 4

4 men wounded in shooting outside the King Driver Green Line station (ABC)

$1M bail for driver charged with death of Danielle Thomas, 16, in Wauconda (Sun-Times)

BuzzFeed looks at how on-demand culture endangers pedestrians, including the Telesfora Escamilla case

Debris on tracks delayed Yellow Line trains yesterday (Sun-Times)

Bronzeville residents say the new ped bridge is lowering property values by encouraging loitering (CBS)

Sun-Times looks at Divvy’s plan to partner with West Town, Blackstone, SAFER on jobs for youth

Curbed looks at the controversy over the Dickens Avenue neighborhood greenway

Mayor’s Bike Advisory Council meeting this Thursday 3-4:30 PM at City Hall (Chainlink)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago