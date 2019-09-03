Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 3

Lightfoot floats congestion pricing as a strategy to address city’s budget deficit (Curbed)

Driver who killed Myrna Logan, 81, and reportedly tried to flee released without charges (CBS)

Hit-and-run driver who struck Lee Davis, 59, in East Garfield charged with homicide (Sun-Times)

Driver struck cyclist Richard Williams, 56, in East Garfield and fled the scene (CBS)

Minivan driver who ran red killed car occupant Kenneth Smith, 28, injured 3, fled (ABC)

Navy Pier Flyover closing for a month as second phase nears completion (Sun-Times)

Father and daughter ride tandem from Evanston to Toronto for start of college (Tribune)

