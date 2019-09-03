Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 3
- Lightfoot floats congestion pricing as a strategy to address city’s budget deficit (Curbed)
- Driver who killed Myrna Logan, 81, and reportedly tried to flee released without charges (CBS)
- Hit-and-run driver who struck Lee Davis, 59, in East Garfield charged with homicide (Sun-Times)
- Driver struck cyclist Richard Williams, 56, in East Garfield and fled the scene (CBS)
- Minivan driver who ran red killed car occupant Kenneth Smith, 28, injured 3, fled (ABC)
- Navy Pier Flyover closing for a month as second phase nears completion (Sun-Times)
- Father and daughter ride tandem from Evanston to Toronto for start of college (Tribune)
