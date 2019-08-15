Headlines for Thursday, August 15
- Lynda, John, Reed, Quandt, Edwards, Geraci, and Alt discuss sustainable transportation in Crain’s op-eds
- CBS looks into the “checkered driving history” of the man who killed Beverly Barney in a bus shelter
- Family of woman killed on Blue Line tracks sues CTA, security company (CBS)
- CTA crime up more than 60% between June and July (CBS)
- More photos released of suspects in homophobic attack at Roosevelt station (CBS)
- Next meeting on Dickens greenway Thursday 8/22, 6 PM at Lincoln Park Cultural Center
- Chicago-area students can ride the CTA for free on the first day of school (ABC)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago