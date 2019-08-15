Headlines for Thursday, August 15

Lynda, John, Reed, Quandt, Edwards, Geraci, and Alt discuss sustainable transportation in Crain’s op-eds

CBS looks into the “checkered driving history” of the man who killed Beverly Barney in a bus shelter

Family of woman killed on Blue Line tracks sues CTA, security company (CBS)

CTA crime up more than 60% between June and July (CBS)

More photos released of suspects in homophobic attack at Roosevelt station (CBS)

Next meeting on Dickens greenway Thursday 8/22, 6 PM at Lincoln Park Cultural Center

Chicago-area students can ride the CTA for free on the first day of school (ABC)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago