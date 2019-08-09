Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 9

Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin looks at Lightfoot’s pick for planning commish

After 4 scooter deaths in 3 month, Atlanta follows Chicago’s lead with a scooter curfew (Star Tribune)

Scooter safety training sessions pop up in West Side neighborhoods (Block Club)

Meet SRAM cofounder and bike philanthropist Stan Day (Active Trans)

Glenview residents donate dozens of cycles to Working Bikes Cooperative (Glenview Lantern)

8 Chicagoland hikes you can access by transit

A communist’s manifesto on the awesomeness of bicycling (People’s World)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago