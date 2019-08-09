Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 9
- Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin looks at Lightfoot’s pick for planning commish
- After 4 scooter deaths in 3 month, Atlanta follows Chicago’s lead with a scooter curfew (Star Tribune)
- Scooter safety training sessions pop up in West Side neighborhoods (Block Club)
- Meet SRAM cofounder and bike philanthropist Stan Day (Active Trans)
- Glenview residents donate dozens of cycles to Working Bikes Cooperative (Glenview Lantern)
- 8 Chicagoland hikes you can access by transit
- A communist’s manifesto on the awesomeness of bicycling (People’s World)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago