Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 9

  • Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin looks at Lightfoot’s pick for planning commish
  • After 4 scooter deaths in 3 month, Atlanta follows Chicago’s lead with a scooter curfew (Star Tribune)
  • Scooter safety training sessions pop up in West Side neighborhoods (Block Club)
  • Meet SRAM cofounder and bike philanthropist Stan Day (Active Trans)
  • Glenview residents donate dozens of cycles to Working Bikes Cooperative (Glenview Lantern)
  • 8 Chicagoland hikes you can access by transit
  • A communist’s manifesto on the awesomeness of bicycling (People’s World)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago