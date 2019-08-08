Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 8
- Lightfoot names Maurice Cox as the new planning department commissioner (Crain’s)
- Ambulance driver critically injures man, 86, crossing the street in Des Plaines (CBS)
- Driver charged with DUI for fatal August 3 Crash on the Bishop Ford (Sun-Times)
- Possible bomb threat shut down CTA trains at Roosevelt last night for 45 minutes (NBC)
- BRT opponent Romanelli: Truckers are destroying the new Fulton streetscape (Block Club)
- A honey of an interview: WTTW checks in with biking beekeeper Jana Kinsman
- John discusses bike initiatives at the Chicago Cycling Club meeting on 8/14 at 6:30 PM at Earth Rider
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago