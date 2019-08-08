Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 8

  • Lightfoot names Maurice Cox as the new planning department commissioner (Crain’s)
  • Ambulance driver critically injures man, 86, crossing the street in Des Plaines (CBS)
  • Driver charged with DUI for fatal August 3 Crash on the Bishop Ford (Sun-Times)
  • Possible bomb threat shut down CTA trains at Roosevelt last night for 45 minutes (NBC)
  • BRT opponent Romanelli: Truckers are destroying the new Fulton streetscape (Block Club)
  • A honey of an interview: WTTW checks in with biking beekeeper Jana Kinsman
  • John discusses bike initiatives at the Chicago Cycling Club meeting on 8/14 at 6:30 PM at Earth Rider

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago