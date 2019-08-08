Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 8

Lightfoot names Maurice Cox as the new planning department commissioner (Crain’s)

Ambulance driver critically injures man, 86, crossing the street in Des Plaines (CBS)

Driver charged with DUI for fatal August 3 Crash on the Bishop Ford (Sun-Times)

Possible bomb threat shut down CTA trains at Roosevelt last night for 45 minutes (NBC)

BRT opponent Romanelli: Truckers are destroying the new Fulton streetscape (Block Club)

A honey of an interview: WTTW checks in with biking beekeeper Jana Kinsman

John discusses bike initiatives at the Chicago Cycling Club meeting on 8/14 at 6:30 PM at Earth Rider

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago