SUV Driver Fatally Struck Man, 62, in the Auburn Neighborhood

On Wednesday evening, July 31, an SUV driver struck and killed a 62-year-old man in the Auburn neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m. the southwest-bound driver of a Dodge Journey SUV hit the man in the 2800 block of West Columbus Avenue. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

According to a Chicago Tribune report, the driver, who stayed at the scene, told police he saw the man looking for a bus prior to the crash, and the man “started walking onto the road and threw himself at the car.” This stretch of Columbus has no sidewalks.

Police issued the driver a citation, police said, although Police News Affairs didn’t have information on the citation. An autopsy was scheduled for today; the victim’s identity has not been released.