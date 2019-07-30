Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 30

  • 2 mothers standing guard to promote safe streets in Gresham killed in drive-by shooting (Sun-Times)
  • Police: Lamborghini driver brew red on Mag Mile, struck squad car, injuring officer (ABC)
  • Pritzker will sign “Scott’s Law” requiring drivers to give stopped 1st responders more room (WRTO)
  • Report: OPC, including pedestrianizing Cornell, will have “adverse effects” on Jackson Park (Tribune)
  • Metra, Chicago State plan station upgrades at 95th and Cottage Grove (Crain’s)
  • 10-acre Moody Bible Institute site, close to the Chicago Ave. Brown Line Stop, is up for sale (Crain’s)
  • Rapper Common is working with developers on a plan to revitalize South Works site (Curbed)
  • UIC’s Kate Lowe discusses the potential benefits of scooters — and SBC’s injury stats (WTTW)
  • $1 from each pint of RevBrew’s new Humboldt Gator beer goes to West Town Bikes (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Hans Butternut

    Typo in headline, “driver *brew* red on Mag Mile”

  • Jeremy

    RE: Metra 95th Street renovation

    According to the Sun Times, the proposal includes a 119 spot parking lot. Metra could probably make some money selling that space for a TOD building and working with the CTA for decent bus connections.

    RE: Moody’s property sale

    Moody’s is a non-profit, so I assume this transaction will put valuable property onto the property tax rolls.

  • Tooscrapps

    Could also potentially reduce parking capacity in the area as most of the parcels are TOD-eligible.

  • Altered State

    Keeping the parking lot would perhaps draw more S Side riders/carpoolers to Metra, letting them leave their cars and commute to the Loop. Transit Oriented Development might not be a big draw that far from the Loop, since many of those who prioritize easy commuting downtown already live closer, in place like Bronzeville.

  • david vartanoff

    better they should lease the land and get yearly payments. The TOD spaces should include CTA monthly passes as a perk in lieu of parking spaces.