Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 30
- 2 mothers standing guard to promote safe streets in Gresham killed in drive-by shooting (Sun-Times)
- Police: Lamborghini driver brew red on Mag Mile, struck squad car, injuring officer (ABC)
- Pritzker will sign “Scott’s Law” requiring drivers to give stopped 1st responders more room (WRTO)
- Report: OPC, including pedestrianizing Cornell, will have “adverse effects” on Jackson Park (Tribune)
- Metra, Chicago State plan station upgrades at 95th and Cottage Grove (Crain’s)
- 10-acre Moody Bible Institute site, close to the Chicago Ave. Brown Line Stop, is up for sale (Crain’s)
- Rapper Common is working with developers on a plan to revitalize South Works site (Curbed)
- UIC’s Kate Lowe discusses the potential benefits of scooters — and SBC’s injury stats (WTTW)
- $1 from each pint of RevBrew’s new Humboldt Gator beer goes to West Town Bikes (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
