Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 29
- CTA fires Red Line train driver who struck woman who went on tracks to recover her phone (CBS)
- 1 dead after Amtrak train hits box truck, derails near University Park (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver critically injured pedestrian, 39, in Back of the Yards (ABC)
- Suspected drunk driver injured off-duty police officer on Dan Ryan (CBS)
- Officers injured after reportedly swerving to avoid van, striking house in McKinley Park (Sun-Times)
- Men pretending to sell loose cigarettes on the ‘L’ attacked and robbed passengers (Block Club)
- Court: Police can not make street arrests without warrant or observing a crime (Injustice Watch)
- Switch problems at Union Station caused delays on BNSF, SW Service lines (NBC)
- Crain’s looks at the challenges of preserving housing affordability in Chicago
- River Forest approves village-wide bicycle plan, next steps are to fund, implement it (Tribune)
