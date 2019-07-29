Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 29

  • CTA fires Red Line train driver who struck woman who went on tracks to recover her phone (CBS)
  • 1 dead after Amtrak train hits box truck, derails near University Park (ABC)
  • Hit-and-run driver critically injured pedestrian, 39, in Back of the Yards (ABC)
  • Suspected drunk driver injured off-duty police officer on Dan Ryan (CBS)
  • Officers injured after reportedly swerving to avoid van, striking house in McKinley Park (Sun-Times)
  • Men pretending to sell loose cigarettes on the ‘L’ attacked and robbed passengers (Block Club)
  • Court: Police can not make street arrests without warrant or observing a crime (Injustice Watch)
  • Switch problems at Union Station caused delays on BNSF, SW Service lines (NBC)
  • Crain’s looks at the challenges of preserving housing affordability in Chicago
  • River Forest approves village-wide bicycle plan, next steps are to fund, implement it (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Dusty Boxcar

    Typo in the Amtrak headline. The train hit a “box truck”, not a “box train”.