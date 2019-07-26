Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 26
- 1 dead in fiery 1-55 crash after semi driver plows into stopped traffic near Channahon (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-run driver critically injures teen on bike in Ravenswood (Sun-Times)
- Police: strong-arm robberies reported on Red Line trains in Chatham (Sun-Times)
- Metra bridge construction closing Foster for 2 weeks (Tribune)
- Bike tour explored the history of Chicago’s 1919 race riot (Sun-Times)
- Looking for a scooter in Chicago? Use the Transit App (Government Technology)
- Here are the latest floor plans for the food co-op slated for the Wilson station (Block Club)
- Try out the new e-Divvies at the We Keep You Rollin’s ride this Saturday
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.