Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 26

  • 1 dead in fiery 1-55 crash after semi driver plows into stopped traffic near Channahon (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-run driver critically injures teen on bike in Ravenswood (Sun-Times)
  • Police: strong-arm robberies reported on Red Line trains in Chatham (Sun-Times)
  • Metra bridge construction closing Foster for 2 weeks (Tribune)
  • Bike tour explored the history of Chicago’s 1919 race riot (Sun-Times)
  • Looking for a scooter in Chicago? Use the Transit App (Government Technology)
  • Here are the latest floor plans for the food co-op slated for the Wilson station (Block Club)
  • Try out the new e-Divvies at the We Keep You Rollin’s ride this Saturday

